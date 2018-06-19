Eyes on the South

An Historic Transformation

By  |  June 19, 2018
© Blake Burton © Blake Burton

Artist: Blake Burton

Project: Ponce City Market: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of Atlanta’s Largest Building

Description: In Ponce City Market: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of Atlanta’s Largest Building, Blake Burton documents the transformation of the Sears, Roebuck & Company building in Atlanta into the newly restored Ponce City Market. Burton presents “behind-the-scenes views of one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the country.” What began as “casual exploration soon morphed into a passionate desire to document the historic transformation of an architectural treasure.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1525-an-historic-transformation#sigProId80cda90973

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Blake Burton is an award-winning architect and photographer from Atlanta, Georgia. His photography showcases architectural influence and appreciation of space, composition, and quality of light. Blake’s multi-year project documenting the renovation of Ponce City Market has provided rare, behind-the-scenes views of one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the country.

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore | Downey to Lubbock
2018 Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival in Forth Smith, Arkansas
Faulkner & Yoknapatawpha Conference | July 22 - 26, 2018
Plan your family getaway to Tupelo, MS
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas | Learn More
A. Hays Town at Hilliard University Art Museum
Meals to Remember & Moments to Savor | Visit Kentucky
The Crooked Road 2018
Visit Georgetown, KY—Learn More
Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site
Paducah, KY | Request Visitors Guide
Visit Bentonville, AR
Four Roses Bourbon | Learn More
OA's 2018-19 Concert Series at South on Main
Visit Greensboro | Learn More
Join the Oxford American Society