Artist: Blake Burton
Project: Ponce City Market: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of Atlanta’s Largest Building
Description: In Ponce City Market: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of Atlanta’s Largest Building, Blake Burton documents the transformation of the Sears, Roebuck & Company building in Atlanta into the newly restored Ponce City Market. Burton presents “behind-the-scenes views of one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the country.” What began as “casual exploration soon morphed into a passionate desire to document the historic transformation of an architectural treasure.”
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1525-an-historic-transformation#sigProId80cda90973
