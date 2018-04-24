Eyes on the South

For Queer Kids

By  |  April 24, 2018
© Peyton Fulford © Peyton Fulford

Artist: Peyton Fulford

Project: Infinite Tenderness

Description: Peyton Fulford’s Infinite Tenderness explores notions “of intimacy and identity among the LGBTQ+ community in the American South.” Fulford was raised in “a religious household in a small Southern town,” and didn’t come out as queer until she was twenty-one. Her project feels suffused with the intensity and tenderness of personal experience, and her images, which often depict young people in pairs or groups, and bodies in intimate poses of flux, suggest the vulnerability inherent in “growing up and identifying oneself.” The bright, direct familiarity of Fulford’s photographs is intended to create an empowering and “accepting space for queer kids growing up in small towns and rural areas,” and the series is a portrait of the ways in which her subjects rely on one another for “support and understanding.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Peyton Fulford is a photographer based in Atlanta, Georgia. She received a BFA in Photography from Columbus State University in 2017. Her work focuses on youth subcultures in the Southern region of the United States.

