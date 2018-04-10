Eyes on the South

The Crux of June

By  |  April 10, 2018
© Isabelle Baldwin © Isabelle Baldwin

Artist: Isabelle Baldwin

Project: Sleepy Time Down South

Description: Isabelle Baldwin’s Sleepy Time Down South depicts a quiet “life protected by the mountains,” and embraces the wash of romantic nostalgia that sometimes colors childhood when we recollect it as adults. Inspired by Louis Armstrong’s 1930’s track “When It’s Sleepy Time Down South,” her photographs are sun-drenched and peaceful. Images of Spanish Moss above a cemetery in Georgia, the clean clapboard façade of a Maryland Church, dangling blossoms, and a bright hive of honey bees, evoke an idealized version of a carefree youthful summer in “the crux of June.” Baldwin’s landscapes feel instantly familiar, eliciting the sensation of being safe and sheltered by your family in the humidity, tranquility, and intimacy of home.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Isabelle Baldwin was raised in western North Carolina, surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains. She is pursuing her BFA in photography, with a minor in sustainability at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Influenced by her upbringing in the American South, she explores the often complicated relationship between culture and identity.

