Artist: Isabelle Baldwin
Project: Sleepy Time Down South
Description: Isabelle Baldwin’s Sleepy Time Down South depicts a quiet “life protected by the mountains,” and embraces the wash of romantic nostalgia that sometimes colors childhood when we recollect it as adults. Inspired by Louis Armstrong’s 1930’s track “When It’s Sleepy Time Down South,” her photographs are sun-drenched and peaceful. Images of Spanish Moss above a cemetery in Georgia, the clean clapboard façade of a Maryland Church, dangling blossoms, and a bright hive of honey bees, evoke an idealized version of a carefree youthful summer in “the crux of June.” Baldwin’s landscapes feel instantly familiar, eliciting the sensation of being safe and sheltered by your family in the humidity, tranquility, and intimacy of home.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1469-the-crux-of-june#sigProId2198a60aa5
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..