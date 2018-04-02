Eyes on the South

In the Dark Woods

By  |  April 2, 2018
© Matthew Genitempo © Matthew Genitempo

Artist: Matthew Genitempo

Project: Jasper

Description: The images in Matthew Genitempo’s Jasper capture the faces, lives, and daily landscapes of men who have chosen to sequester themselves in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas and Missouri. Attuned to the allure of “running away from the every day,” Genitempo’s project occupies the hazy space “between fact and fiction.” Photographs of fog-drenched wilderness presented alongside shots of a deeply modest wooden home decorated with postcards, a ramshackle shelter crowded with clutter and survival tools, and a television stacked high with old videotapes invite questions about “what it means to be truly apart from society” and make your life in tandem with the land.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Matthew Genitempo is an American photographer and book publisher currently living and making work in Marfa, Texas. He received his MFA in photography from the University of Hartford. Matthew was recently selected as one of PDN’s 30 Emerging Photographers and received the LensCulture Emerging Photographer Award.

