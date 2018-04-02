Artist: Matthew Genitempo
Project: Jasper
Description: The images in Matthew Genitempo’s Jasper capture the faces, lives, and daily landscapes of men who have chosen to sequester themselves in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas and Missouri. Attuned to the allure of “running away from the every day,” Genitempo’s project occupies the hazy space “between fact and fiction.” Photographs of fog-drenched wilderness presented alongside shots of a deeply modest wooden home decorated with postcards, a ramshackle shelter crowded with clutter and survival tools, and a television stacked high with old videotapes invite questions about “what it means to be truly apart from society” and make your life in tandem with the land.
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1465-in-the-dark-woods#sigProId8db070fb88
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..