Artist: Kate Elizabeth Fowler
Project: Confederates in the Attic, Revisited
Description: In Confederates in the Attic, Revisited, Kate Fowler revisits the landscapes of her childhood in an effort to make sense of the South’s “complicated relationship with history, revisionism, and romanticism.” Her project’s title is borrowed from journalist Tony Horwitz’s book of the same name, which documented “ephemeral links to our burdened past and the endurance of Southern mythology surrounding the Civil War.” Two decades after Horwitz’s journey across the South, Fowler retraces his path “to discover the changes in the Southern political and rhetorical landscape.” Her black and white images from Civil War museums and monuments communicate the experience of living among these places “in the midst of a powerful discussion surrounding symbolism and representation in the South.”
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1460-hallowed-shells#sigProId4ec1592250
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..