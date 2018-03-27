Hallowed Shells

Eyes on the South

Artist: Kate Elizabeth Fowler

Project: Confederates in the Attic, Revisited

Description: In Confederates in the Attic, Revisited, Kate Fowler revisits the landscapes of her childhood in an effort to make sense of the South’s “complicated relationship with history, revisionism, and romanticism.” Her project’s title is borrowed from journalist Tony Horwitz’s book of the same name, which documented “ephemeral links to our burdened past and the endurance of Southern mythology surrounding the Civil War.” Two decades after Horwitz’s journey across the South, Fowler retraces his path “to discover the changes in the Southern political and rhetorical landscape.” Her black and white images from Civil War museums and monuments communicate the experience of living among these places “in the midst of a powerful discussion surrounding symbolism and representation in the South.” 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Kate Elizabeth Fowler is a photographer and filmmaker from Richmond, Virginia. She holds a BFA in Photography & Filmmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University and is currently Director of the Appalachian Media Institute, a project of the media arts center Appalshop in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Her work can be found here.

