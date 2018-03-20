Eyes on the South

The Intimate and the Unfamiliar

By  |  March 20, 2018
© Bradley Marshall © Bradley Marshall

Artist: Bradley Marshall

Project: Hearing Through Walls

Description: Bradley Marshall’s Hearing Through Walls is a photographic “exploration into American masculinity, lost youth, and domesticity.” The project often pairs the familiar with the unknown, involving childhood friends alongside relative strangers, and images of places to which Marshall has a deep personal attachment presented alongside photographs of new territory. This combination of the intimate and the unfamiliar throws into sharp relief the pain of retracing one’s own autobiography and coming to understand the ways it collides and interacts with larger cultural narratives. Marshall’s unadorned, almost cinematic, images work both “with and against the tropes and stereotypes of the male coming of age narrative,” at turns portraying and subverting a version of male adolescence that is somehow both reality and myth.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1455-intimate-and-unfamiliar#sigProIdf1cf563e3e

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Bradley Marshall is an artist working in photography and video. Originally from Nashville, he is a 2018 MFA candidate at East Tennessee State University. He currently lives and works in Johnson City, Tennessee. See more of his work at bradley-marshall.com or @bradleymarshall.

2018 Bentonville Film Festival | Learn More
Oxford Conference for the Book | March 21-23, 2018
Hold Your Meeting in Ridgeland, Mississippi | Learn More
ArtFields in Lake City, SC | Learn More
Arkansas Literary Festival | April 26-29, 2018
Listen to the latest episode: American Scholar Podcast
Visit Memphis, TN | Learn More
Advertisement
Submissions open now through March 24 | Jeff Baskin Fellowship
Experience the Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette
Word of South | A Festival of Literature and Music
21c Museum Hotels | Learn More
Explore Hot Springs Village
Plan Your South Walton Getaway Today
Capital Hotel | Little Rock's Historic
Celebrating Alabama's 200th Birthday
Celebrate 50 Years of True Grit with the Oxford American
MFA in Creative Writing from University of Kentucky
Join the Oxford American Society