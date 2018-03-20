Artist: Bradley Marshall
Project: Hearing Through Walls
Description: Bradley Marshall’s Hearing Through Walls is a photographic “exploration into American masculinity, lost youth, and domesticity.” The project often pairs the familiar with the unknown, involving childhood friends alongside relative strangers, and images of places to which Marshall has a deep personal attachment presented alongside photographs of new territory. This combination of the intimate and the unfamiliar throws into sharp relief the pain of retracing one’s own autobiography and coming to understand the ways it collides and interacts with larger cultural narratives. Marshall’s unadorned, almost cinematic, images work both “with and against the tropes and stereotypes of the male coming of age narrative,” at turns portraying and subverting a version of male adolescence that is somehow both reality and myth.
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.