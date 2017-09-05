There were more rebel flags and gun shops

in Indy than Virginia, fewer mountains,

less green for our eyes, and our cat

wasn’t born there, she was born here,

under the house, and if nothing



is eternal, if the road-cut I walk

exposes three hundred million years

to sunlight and dog piss,

if the idea of the rose of the mind

is almost as tired as the fact

of the rose of your garden,

if a big chunk of Cali could be gone

any Tuesday, if my wife

and my love of my wife

and my love of my love of my wife

and Sontag writing about Cioran

will be equally swallowed

by history, that mouth

with no end, I prefer to fix a chair



in Virginia, a little glue

where the leg has come loose, and leave it out

at the edge of the Roanoke River

for my neighbor to sit in

and nurse her baby, to see them,

two chapters of hunger, from our house,

through the window that’s given me horses

and hawks and cedars and poems, a window

I’ll take with me when I die

if my will has its way, everyone

should be buried with a window, everyone

should fix a chair and place it

where it will be of the most use, in this life

and not the next, this life

with its clapping if you’re behind me,

if you’re beside me, if you’re with me,

if you’re listening

Bob Hicok reads “The Return”



Unable to embed Rapid1Pixelout audio player. Please double check that: 1)You have the latest version of Adobe Flash Player. 2)This web page does not have any fatal Javascript errors. 3)The audio-player.js file of Rapid1Pixelout has been included.