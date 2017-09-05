Always walked this close between the rows.
Always smoked so many seeds.
You will find yourself dragging
a live rabbit
by one foot, the other kicking.
Later, I tried a smaller size.
There was a time when only beggars
went bareheaded.
Brief as corn, as silk.
It made me think of Sappho saying tomorrow
you had better use your soft hands.
Nothing I have known ever seemed real
until I touched you with it.
