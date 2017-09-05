Always walked this close between the rows.

Always smoked so many seeds.



You will find yourself dragging

a live rabbit



by one foot, the other kicking.



Later, I tried a smaller size.



There was a time when only beggars

went bareheaded.



Brief as corn, as silk.



It made me think of Sappho saying tomorrow

you had better use your soft hands.



Nothing I have known ever seemed real

until I touched you with it.





Jenny Browne reads “Luck”

