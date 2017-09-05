I always wanted to be a mother

sucking pinches of moss like

cough drops stuffing tiny pink

cheeks with breadcrumbs would

that make you love me more

or less how do we turn you into

a cartoon pleasant as a living

cloud are we even getting

close a new clock is right twice



a day in fact it’s right way more

than that we can build one

together I’ll bring the wood

if you bring the paint all

numbers are imaginary numbers

I’ve never seen one in person and

if I did I would lose my mind my

voice is getting worse now jagged

as a broken glass bird I think



it might stay this way there

is a milky target behind

my house sending coordinates

up to a great earthbound

comet I am tying my boots

to my ankles I am taking

permanence at face value why

would anyone suffer fools why

would anyone suffer anything

Kaveh Akbar reads “Astrology”

