Issue 98, Fall 2017

Astrology

By  |  September 5, 2017
Cheryl Goldsleger, © 2017, Clarion, 2017, mixed media and graphite on linen, 36 x 36 inches. Courtesy of the artist www.cherylgoldsleger.com Cheryl Goldsleger, © 2017, Clarion, 2017, mixed media and graphite on linen, 36 x 36 inches. Courtesy of the artist www.cherylgoldsleger.com
I always wanted to be a mother 
sucking pinches of moss like 
cough drops stuffing tiny pink
cheeks with breadcrumbs    would 
that make you love me more 
or less how do we turn you into 
a cartoon pleasant as a living 
cloud      are we even getting 
close     a new clock is right twice 

a day in fact it’s right way more 
than that we can build one 
together I’ll bring the wood 
if you bring the paint       all 
numbers are imaginary numbers 
I’ve never seen one in person and 
if I did I would lose my mind        my 
voice is getting worse now jagged
as a broken glass bird        I think 

it might stay this way      there 
is a milky target behind 
my house sending coordinates 
up to a great earthbound 
comet      I am tying my boots 
to my ankles I am taking 
permanence at face value why
would anyone suffer fools       why
would anyone suffer anything
Kaveh Akbar reads “Astrology”

Unable to embed Rapid1Pixelout audio player. Please double check that:  1)You have the latest version of Adobe Flash Player.  2)This web page does not have any fatal Javascript errors.  3)The audio-player.js file of Rapid1Pixelout has been included.

 

Kaveh Akbar is the founding editor of Divedapper. His poems can be found in the New Yorker, Poetry, the American Poetry Review, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. He is the author of Calling a Wolf a Wolf and the chapbook Portrait of the Alcoholic. The recipient of a 2016 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, Akbar was born in Tehran, Iran, and currently lives and teaches in Florida.

More from Kaveh Akbar

Out Now! | Cover My Own - Old Sea Brigade
Books, Bourbon & Boogie | Get your tickets here!
SELC’s Reed Environmental Writing Award | Learn More
Experience Fayetteville, Arkansas
McKinney Oktoberfest | September 22-24
John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie | GRAMMY Museum
The Year That Changed Journalism in Charlottesville | Learn More
MARC TRUJILLO: AMERICAN PURGATORY | August 25 - October 7, 2017
Explore Art in Nature at the Mennello Museum of American Art
King Biscuit Blues Festival 2017 | Learn More
Experience the Gateway to the Blues | Tunica, MS
Earl Scruggs Center | Music & Stories From the American South
Join the Oxford American Society