I always wanted to be a mother
sucking pinches of moss like
cough drops stuffing tiny pink
cheeks with breadcrumbs would
that make you love me more
or less how do we turn you into
a cartoon pleasant as a living
cloud are we even getting
close a new clock is right twice
a day in fact it’s right way more
than that we can build one
together I’ll bring the wood
if you bring the paint all
numbers are imaginary numbers
I’ve never seen one in person and
if I did I would lose my mind my
voice is getting worse now jagged
as a broken glass bird I think
it might stay this way there
is a milky target behind
my house sending coordinates
up to a great earthbound
comet I am tying my boots
to my ankles I am taking
permanence at face value why
would anyone suffer fools why
would anyone suffer anything
Kaveh Akbar reads “Astrology”
