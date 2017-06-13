Four Poems

Ecce Homo , He Says, And I Do





I behold the man chosen—philtrum bristled,

his lip a pink bruise among beard spokes.



The underdown of parakeets nestled

in his armpit, a soft white fury of curls.



He says I’m a better wife than I think I am.

Amorous. Loyal. And I decide to enjoy



the rare comfort of being told I am good,

even as I hide the handcuff key beneath



my tongue. Hair on his chest flat but curving

like a map of the trade winds over his belly.



My love a plummet and a plumbing, a chart

for the nautical miles I travel away and back



again. My love happiest like this, arresting desire

in its nascent swelling. The want lingering in



its catalog, still sinless and waiting, weighing,

letting imagination tax the body. His knuckles



scarred by the beaks of macaws displeased

at his sweet thieving, splinters in his fingers



from carrying someone else’s dream into

the wilderness. One nipple turns in on itself,



the other bitten and unpuckered. The ghost-hoof

arched on his chest like a door to heaven



I could open with a charm, a kiss, a word,

and with a tongue, pull the radiance through.

If That Diamond Ring Don’t Shine

Well then, rubies or topaz or a star sapphire

gleaming from a witch’s middle finger,



but not the finger itself, which I will hide,

just the gem and the gold it glimmers from.



And if that pulls you from your doze,

then Brahms, or its sequel with a bigger



budget and computer-generated roses.

If not milk, patience. And if not patience,



we’ll hunt the mockingbird and all his known

aliases. If not the shepherd’s roll call of onesheep,



twosheep, three, then we’ll listen to the secular gossip

of cicadas, who really only have one rumor anyway.



If not the documentary on the nocturnal habits

of Serengeti predators, then the bonus footage.



If nannied by stars and nursed by the moon,

then dreams that don’t know your middle kingdom,



your vowel dominion, your stage-one REM cycle,

your hypnic myoclonia, your stir and hush and cry.

If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing

I’ll find you a bird with more admirable passions

and a syrinx made for nocturnes. And if its voice



can’t soothe you, I’ll find one of Sandman’s disciples

in the foxglove. And if she offers to cast you



as King Arthur if only you’ll audition in nothing

but chamomile and a sword, say yes—it’s best



to stay on a dream-bringer’s good side.

If all she offers you is eternal sleep, say no,



but pocket the pill. God’s only going to rapture

eleven souls, and sleep will be hard to find



after that. But who needs the ineffable when

you have sleep and the easy symbols of its gods?



And if dreams don’t come to you with loose teeth

and shipwrecks and pirates in bikinis, I’ll give you



a hand on your back and call your name, take you

from the dream against your will and I will give



you the portrait of a nightingale grieving like

a gardener in winter. I’ll give you a local god



and his raucous allegory. I’ll diagram the moral

calculus of the fable and edit towards safety.



Beware the wolf always, but trust the witch

and the sugar-crash, the star-lore and wind



that shadows your cheeks with your lashes,

let the night swallow you whole again.

Lullaby at 102°

for the streetlight. Let the tap run cold.

Let the laundry lie limp on the line. Let indigo

bruise the hillside. Let dust-stung and withered.

Let wind be the reason. Let July. Let clouds marshal

over the stars. Let the night be good.

Let rain. Let rain. Let the lilies close if they can.

and aspens lashing the windows. Let lightning

the sheets casts such easy and welcoming light.

Let the moth muster some enthusiasmLet the dreams be merciful and full of snow.And let thunder arrive with rattles and drumsfind the tallest spear of grass. The fire that burns

Enjoy these poems? Subscribe to the Oxford American.