An Elegiac Valedictory

For a dozen wonderful writers:

Goodbye to all you girls and guys

who walked this weary way

who climbed these hills

and walked these miles

this rocky wooded chase.

A dozen wonderful writers

Sterling Brown (1901–1989)

Sterling, poet, scholar, raconteur, and friend

Seeing you three places

Ill at home

Speaking in Jackson

When I was ill in Evanston

Like a mountain man

making the strong men stronger

Hearing the cadences

of all our folk heroes singing

James Baldwin (1924–1987)

Only once—a beautiful day

New York—power and pride

simple and steady

the dignified voice

of all our suffering indignities

One day

John O. Killens (1916–1987)

A half a dozen times

Eating together in your house

gathering in mine

Riding to the bank

Black Academy meetings

Fisk, Medgar Evers College

Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington

Southern Brother

in a northern land

Alice Childress (1916–1994)

Sweet sister—Sweet-talking ways

marvelous mind

and talent beyond belief

caught in the human web

of race and counterculture

sweet sister girl

sweet sister sweet

Sarah Webster Fabio (1928–1979)

You told me so,

raunchy, racy Sarah Fabio

Poetry, family, jazz and dance

How can we ever forget you?

Fussing, fighting, cussing a breeze

love you feisty Fabio

Audre Lorde (1934–1992)

Lesbian warrior

We watched the writing

Roll out of your soul

While the cancer ate your flesh

You gave us joy

Margaret Danner (1915–1984)

One of the other Margarets

Like a sister spirit

Walking my country lanes

Speaking steadfastly

Holding up your African sculpture

Writing your iron lace poems

Looking to me for power

I look to you for the silver thread

Addison Gayle (1932–1991)

Remembering forever

your last big smile

your big hug

at Tougaloo

The Richard Wright seminar

Goodbye my friend

Against the pain, I breathe goodbye

Ralph Ellison (1914–1994)

One day in 1939

One long day

talking easily

Eating the lobster salad

Seeing the wonderful words

Hearing the last

Hello Margaret

Toni Cade Bambara (1939–1995)

Truly a beautiful woman

Celebrating the feminine Sex

Sitting on my living room floor

Writing books, helping people

Living a thousand lives in one

Our lively lady-girl

The world loves your words

Dorothy Porter (1905–1995)

My friend for many many years;

Trips twice to Jackson

And one week in Washington

Seeing you at professional meetings

Learning so much

From a teacher, and a scholar

and a great Librarian

Eating out with crab imperial

And wonderful white wine

I miss you much my Dorothy

Ethel Payne (1911–1991)

Reading your column forever

wonderful meals together

Here with gumbo and red lobster

And a wonderful family meal in your apartment

In Washington

Getting cards from Namibia,

Pictures of Mandela in his home

Special thanks to Maryemma Graham of the University of Kansas and Robert Luckett of the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State University for supporting this publication.

