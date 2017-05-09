Issue 96, Spring 2017

This Land

By  |  May 9, 2017
“Rolling Fork” (2014), Rolling Fork, Mississippi. All photos © Jack Spencer “Rolling Fork” (2014), Rolling Fork, Mississippi. All photos © Jack Spencer

In March 2017, University of Texas Press published This Land: An American Portrait, a visual meditation on American landscape and identity by longtime Oxford American contributor Jack Spencer. The photographer spent thirteen years working on the project and traveled more than eighty thousand miles across all forty-eight contiguous states looking for scenes and moments that he says are “an expression of the perception of an ideal.”

Spencer’s “Starfall,” St. Augustine, Florida (2008), graces the cover of the Spring 2017 issue of the magazine, below.

 Here are a few more images from his remarkable book. 

 

OA96 COVER with SHADOW Small

Jack Spencer was born in Mississippi, educated at Louisiana Tech University, and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. A self-taught photographer, his work is in many collections, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Berkeley Museum of Art; and Sir Elton John’s photography collection.

