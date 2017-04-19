First thought: the speckled darkness
was a storm’s arrival shocking birds
from their perches.
Second thought: not birds, suddenly up,
but a hand across, five digits their own
five violences:
betrayal, velocity, bloodtooth, quiver, “will he return?”
Then thinking itself became uncanny.
Cheek forced to blush, head still
thrown awry as though from pleasure,
such that pleasure was refashioned: storm, feathers, vast blur.
Phillip B. Williams reads “Discipline”
