First thought: the speckled darkness

was a storm’s arrival shocking birds

from their perches.

Second thought: not birds, suddenly up,

but a hand across, five digits their own

five violences:

betrayal, velocity, bloodtooth, quiver, “will he return?”

Cheek forced to blush, head still

thrown awry as though from pleasure,

such that pleasure was refashioned: storm, feathers, vast blur.

Then thinking itself became uncanny.

Phillip B. Williams reads “Discipline”





