Some folk think the blues

Is a song or a way

Of singing

But the blues is

History

A way of telling how

We got here

And who sent us

The blues may talk about

My man

Or my woman

Who left me

Or took my money

And is gone

But what they mean

Is I was stolen

In an African war

And ignorantly sold

Probably not

Realizing to a new world

But the Lord Is Good

And gave us a song

To tell our story

We sang the blues in the cotton fields

Not to complain

About our lives but to let

Each other know

We are still here

We stirred the blues

In our stews

To give us the strength to go on

But Lord Have Mercy we used

The Blues

To give us joy to make us laugh

To teach us how to love and dance and run

Away

And much more Thank The Lord

How to stay until

The next day

The blues is our history

Our quilt

The way we fry our chickens

The way to boil our grains

To make us some really good

Something to drink

The blues is our encyclopedia

And no matter who tries to copy us

Only we know

The real meaning

Of those songs

Nikki Giovanni reads “The Blues”

