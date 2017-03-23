I blush quicker than a school of blue jack mackerel

arranging itself into an orb of dazzle to avoid

nips and gulps from the dolphins who ’ ve been silently

trailing them, waiting for them to relax. When I hear

her growl—her scratch-thirst and giggle when she drops

swear words pressed to wax—I can ’ t even look him

in the eye when I ask him to give it a good listen

with me. But he does, ever patient, and we both get

a light bless of sweat on, a bright address that still maps

us to each other after all this time. When I read him

the lyrics, the pink of my cheeks is like the pink

of an orchid mantis. Just when you least expect it,

the pretend flower will reach out and snatch a butterfly

from the air. When I say flower I mean what her song

does in the cicada-electric Mississippi night. When I say

pink I mean nectar I mean a long kiss good and sweet.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil reads “When Lucille Bogan Sings ’Shave ’Em Dry”

