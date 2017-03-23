Issue 95, Winter 2016

When Lucille Bogan Sings “Shave ’Em Dry”

By  |  March 23, 2017
Photograph courtesy of Unsplash Photograph courtesy of Unsplash
I blush quicker than a school of blue jack mackerel
arranging itself into an orb of dazzle to avoid
 
nips and gulps from the dolphins whove been silently
trailing them, waiting for them to relax. When I hear
 
her growl—her scratch-thirst and giggle when she drops
swear words pressed to wax—I cant even look him
 
in the eye when I ask him to give it a good listen
with me. But he does, ever patient, and we both get
 
a light bless of sweat on, a bright address that still maps
us to each other after all this time. When I read him
 
the lyrics, the pink of my cheeks is like the pink   
of an orchid mantis. Just when you least expect it,
 
the pretend flower will reach out and snatch a butterfly
from the air. When I say flower I mean what her song
 
does in the cicada-electric Mississippi night. When I say
pink I mean nectar I mean a long kiss good and sweet.

 Aimee Nezhukumatathil reads “When Lucille Bogan Sings ’Shave ’Em Dry”

 

Unable to embed Rapid1Pixelout audio player. Please double check that:  1)You have the latest version of Adobe Flash Player.  2)This web page does not have any fatal Javascript errors.  3)The audio-player.js file of Rapid1Pixelout has been included.

Enjoy this poem? Subscribe to the Oxford American

 

  • Aimee Nezhukumatathil is the author of three books of poetry, most recently Lucky Fish. Her honors include a Pushcart Prize and a fellowship from the NEA. She is poetry editor of Orion and was the 2016-17 Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi's MFA program. 

Submissions open now through March 30 | OA Jeff Baskin Fellowship
Christenberry: In Alabama at the Mobile Museum of Art
Available Now! | The Order of Time by Valerie June
Roy Orbison BLACK & WHITE NIGHT | Now Available from iTunes
Elvis Ignited | Now Available from University of Florida Press
The 2017 Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith | Learn More
Oxford Conference for the Book | March 29-31, 2017
BO BARTLETT: AMERICAN ARTIST at the Mennello Museum of American Art
NOTES OF BLUE by Sun Volt | Available Now!
April 8-9, 2017 | Baton Rouge Blues Festival
Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics | Newseum
Southern Avenue | Memphis Originals
The Best Blues Experience on the Planet! | Learn More
Join the Oxford American Society
Reflections | ESSE Purse Museum
My Emma | Learn More
OA's 2016-17 Concert Series at South on Main