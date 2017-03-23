Making Love to Buddy Guy

I’m talking about the man at 80—trickling Jheri curl ol skool

now razored down or just plain fell out to make way for sparse

and stubbled silver, his smile an improvidence of gold and rot

Yea, I hear you knockin ’

Here I come to let you in

Hear that stone cold knockin ’

Here I come to let you in

and that mile-low dip in his shoulders, that thing that happens

when the grave first whispers the deserted verbs of our names

and, like fools, we bend our nosy asses down to listen. I peel

Got my pork chops sizzlin ’

Got this room set up for sin

him of denim and sharkskin, and our slow tighten-up is doused

in florescence, the slap glare of dressing room bulbs squawks

bumps and fat, muscle dwindles down, the night ’ s knife-sharp

Bring it o ’ er here, sweet daddy

Let me love you, stem to stern

Bring it o ’ er here, sweet daddy

Let me love you, stem to stern

ensemb crumples to gummy tiles. There is rampant spill from

spandex, an ain ’ t-believing inhale that just got to be let loose.

Never seen fit to damn no man with this half century of creak

Let ’ s don’t waste no time with talkin ’

Cause we got so much to learn

and droop, but this man here beguiles with the hesitation twang

and the stutter of porch, a dusty lust as close as real religion

gon ’ ever get to me. I so obsessively hatched the ravish, nights

Turn them lights down, baby

Turn them down till they burn blue

Turn those lights down, sugar

Turn them down till they burn blue

all edgy with him, his ladled sugar mouth, air ’ sissippi thick,

shards of pig and bacon grease funking in Mason jars beneath

the sink. I nibble grime from his fingers, savor dizzy nails black

What we need with ’ llumination?

In this dark, just me and you

with Lucky Strike reek and bass string, I am mad slow with their

indents, their boisterous scars. I bite a little torch into the wilting

comma of his lifeline and for the first time, sound. He moans as

Love those blues songs, darlin ’

When you growl it low and hiss,

Sing those songs, big daddy

When you growl those lies and hiss,

juke, he moans as blue elder. Death, stanking aloud and scarlet,

sprawls wide-legged on the couch across from us, pretending

to be detached, but she can ’ t resist tapping a bony toe in time

Go in deep and whisper

“You ain’t had no man like this.”

to our gasping waltz. Buddy ’ s left eye on me is milky, starved,

so oddly unmoored, hooch-fused. His gut beneath my hand is

an errant gush of rivers. I trace shake down the sudden raised

Make me lose my power?

I don’t think you ever could

Make me lose my power?

I don’t think you would or could

road of his chest, on him downtempo, a lesson I learned from

the west side of every damned woman. Funk, the whole funk

and nothing but, is deluge. We couple, washed in the smudged

But you work that hoodoo

Tryin ’ to turn me out for good

glow of shot glasses that are unwashed but rinsed and rinsed in gin,

hefted, blistered a nasty gold. Clawing my waist, he screams the name

of his first guitar, conjuring the outline of her splintered hips, his sweet

migration, south to north, across a silent girl. But I am wide aloud, we

are in Chicago and a little church leaks from our tangle. He prays to just

stay alive, howling like our stink in this room. And I strive to be his lyric.

Patricia Smith reads “Making Love to Buddy Guy”

