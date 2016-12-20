Portrait of the Artist as an Aging Lightnin’ Hopkins Enthusiast

Joe Sacco is widely hailed as the creator of war reportage comics. He is the author of, among other books, Palestine, which received the American Book Award, and Safe Area Gorazde, which won the Eisner Award and was named a New York Times notable book and Time magazine's best comic book of 2000. His books have been translated into fourteen languages and his comics reporting has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Harper's and the Guardian. He lives in Portland, Oregon.