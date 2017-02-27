Drawing from the famous nineteenth century portraits made by Doris Ullman, Lisa Elmaleh’s project American Folk documents the contemporary development of traditional arts throughout the Appalachian Mountains. The Summer 2014 issue of this magazine featured a selection from this work; more can be seen on the artist’s website.



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/magazine/item/1022-american-folk#sigProId5c3499c2f8 View the embedded image gallery online at:

