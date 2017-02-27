Issue 85, Summer 2014

American Folk

By  |  February 27, 2017
Dennis Rhodes, Hawesville, Kentucky, 2013 Dennis Rhodes, Hawesville, Kentucky, 2013

Drawing from the famous nineteenth century portraits made by Doris Ullman, Lisa Elmaleh’s project American Folk documents the contemporary development of traditional arts throughout the Appalachian Mountains. The Summer 2014 issue of this magazine featured a selection from this work; more can be seen on the artist’s website

Lisa Elmaleh is a wet-plate collodion photographer based in West Virginia. She teaches at the Penumbra Foundation and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Her darkroom is in the back of her 1996 Toyota Tacoma.

