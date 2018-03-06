Eyes on the South

Collective Identity

By  |  March 6, 2018
© Keith Dannemiller © Keith Dannemiller

Artist: Keith Dannemiller

Project: Wilson

Description: Keith Dannemiller’s Wilson documents daily life in the small town of Wilson, North Carolina, as a means of exploring the idea of Home, that illusory place where one fully and completely belongs. Dannemiller, who lives in Mexico City, is interested in the dichotomy between the “mythic, enduring” sense of Home suggested by traditional notions of the small town South, and a more shifting and dynamic concept of Home represented in the immigrant population “of a new, multicultural region.” His images, which largely attend to people in the midst of the work, waiting, and celebration of their daily lives, have a steady, compassionate, and unromantic character. Together, they comprise a visual search for “collective identity, especially among displaced persons throughout the world.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Documentary photographer Keith Dannemiller is based in Mexico City, his home for the past thirty years. His work visualizes the notions of “home” and “roots,” and the concomitant themes of deracination and displacement due to violence and economic necessity. He exhibits and publishes internationally.

