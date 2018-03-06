Artist: Keith Dannemiller
Project: Wilson
Description: Keith Dannemiller’s Wilson documents daily life in the small town of Wilson, North Carolina, as a means of exploring the idea of Home, that illusory place where one fully and completely belongs. Dannemiller, who lives in Mexico City, is interested in the dichotomy between the “mythic, enduring” sense of Home suggested by traditional notions of the small town South, and a more shifting and dynamic concept of Home represented in the immigrant population “of a new, multicultural region.” His images, which largely attend to people in the midst of the work, waiting, and celebration of their daily lives, have a steady, compassionate, and unromantic character. Together, they comprise a visual search for “collective identity, especially among displaced persons throughout the world.”
