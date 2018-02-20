Artist: Lucius A. Fontenot
Project: Mémoire de la Boue
Description: Lucius A. Fontenot’s Mémoire de la Boue, which translates roughly to “memory of mud,” is a photographic investigation of the culture and traditions of Louisiana via depictions of the Courir de Mardi Gras and the boucherie. In his hyper-detailed images of the participants, rituals, and landscapes of Mardi Gras, Fontenot interrogates the idea of ancestral or inherited memory: the notion “that some traditions are so much a part of who we are they seem to not have been learned but inherited.” By stripping the color from the usually vibrant depictions of Mardi Gras festivities, Fontenot hopes to skew the viewer’s relationship with both glamour and time, collapsing the distance between past and present to deliver us into a “primal place” where we are led by “emotion, wonder, and desire.”
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1413-something-inherited#sigProIdda6218c317
