Eyes on the South

Something Inherited

By  |  February 20, 2018
© Lucius Fontenot © Lucius Fontenot

Artist: Lucius A. Fontenot

Project: Mémoire de la Boue

Description: Lucius A. Fontenot’s Mémoire de la Boue, which translates roughly to “memory of mud,” is a photographic investigation of the culture and traditions of Louisiana via depictions of the Courir de Mardi Gras and the boucherie. In his hyper-detailed images of the participants, rituals, and landscapes of Mardi Gras, Fontenot interrogates the idea of ancestral or inherited memory: the notion “that some traditions are so much a part of who we are they seem to not have been learned but inherited.” By stripping the color from the usually vibrant depictions of Mardi Gras festivities, Fontenot hopes to skew the viewer’s relationship with both glamour and time, collapsing the distance between past and present to deliver us into a “primal place” where we are led by “emotion, wonder, and desire.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1413-something-inherited#sigProIdda6218c317

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Lucius A. Fontenot is a native of South Louisiana. His work focuses on the people, cultures, traditions, food ways, and geography of Louisiana.

H.C. McEntire - LIONHEART | Available Now
Submissions open now through March 24 | Jeff Baskin Fellowship
Learn more about Pop-Up Magazine's Tour
Celebrate 50 Years of True Grit with the Oxford American
Escape At Your Own Pace | Visit South Walton
Word of South | A Festival of Literature and Music
Celebrating Alabama's 200th Birthday
21c Museum Hotels | Learn More
Explore Hot Springs Village
Learn more by visiting the NACC website
Plan Your Trip to Memphis, TN Today
MFA in Creative Writing from University of Kentucky
Join the Oxford American Society