Eyes on the South

Prolonged Aftermath

By  |  February 1, 2018
All photos © Meghan Kirkwood All photos © Meghan Kirkwood

Artist: Meghan Kirkwood

Project: Four Blocks in Chalmette

Description: The photographs in Meghan Kirkwood’s Four Blocks in Chalmette were taken at four intervals within a four-block area of Chalmette, Louisiana between 2008 and 2017. Located east of the lower Ninth Ward, Chalmette sustained heavy flood damage during Hurricane Katrina. The neighborhood Kirkwood photographed, dense with rental properties, has been particularly slow to revive. Interested in chronicling both damage and “incremental changes,” Kirkwood’s black and white stills “do not attempt to tell a comprehensive story of the hurricane or its aftermath,” but are a clear-eyed portrait of a place in gradual and strained recovery.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Meghan Kirkwood is an Assistant Professor at North Dakota State University. She earned a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, MFA from Tulane University, and PhD at the University of Florida. Her photography has been exhibited throughout the U.S., Europe, and South Africa.

