Artist: Devin Lunsford
Project: All the Place You’ve Got
Description: Devin Lunsford’s All the Place You’ve Got documents the changing landscape along Corridor X, “a newly completed interstate project that connects Birmingham to Memphis through a once-remote part of northwest Alabama populated by desolate towns and shuttered coal mines.” Lunsford’s photos, whether they’re of verdant, uninhabited spaces or the roadside signs, parking lots, and stray smokestacks that mark the edges of industrialization, have about them an aura of melancholy. They’re tinged with the slight remove of someone who is “both inhabitant and outsider” trying to understand himself, and the “complex economic, ecological, and social histories of [a] place in flux.”
