Eyes on the South

In Flux

By  |  January 18, 2018
All photos © Devin Lunsford All photos © Devin Lunsford

Artist: Devin Lunsford

Project: All the Place You’ve Got

Description: Devin Lunsford’s All the Place You’ve Got documents the changing landscape along Corridor X, “a newly completed interstate project that connects Birmingham to Memphis through a once-remote part of northwest Alabama populated by desolate towns and shuttered coal mines.” Lunsford’s photos, whether they’re of verdant, uninhabited spaces or the roadside signs, parking lots, and stray smokestacks that mark the edges of industrialization, have about them an aura of melancholy. They’re tinged with the slight remove of someone who is “both inhabitant and outsider” trying to understand himself, and the “complex economic, ecological, and social histories of [a] place in flux.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1399-in-flux#sigProId6f0c7637ab

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Devin Lunsford is a fine art and documentary photographer based in Birmingham, Alabama. His work has exhibited at The Mobile Museum of Art, The Front in New Orleans, and Onomato Verlag in Düsseldorf, Germany. He currently attends the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he is completing his BA in art. View his work on Instagram @devinluns and at devinlunsford.com.

Locally Labeled in Little Rock
Learn more about Acura of Little Rock
Experience the Capital Hotel in Little Rock
Join the Oxford American Society