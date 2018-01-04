Slight Haze

Artist: Rosie Brock
Project: And Ever Shall Be
Description: Taken over the course of two consecutive summers, the photographs in Rosie Brock’s And Ever Shall Be are bathed in July humidity and attuned to the way the realities of economic depression collide with the familiar fantasy of the Southern county fair. Informed by Brock’s childhood in Gulf Coast Florida and shot through with primary colors, the series is comprised of “intimate portraits and empty landscapes” stilled in late afternoon light. The effect collapses the distance between the romance of a youthful summer and the weightier banality of adult concerns. A man in a Domino sugar t-shirt sits atop a white horse, a boy in a cowboy hat leans so close to the camera the rest of the world fades out of focus, and a woman, unsmiling, watches a carnival spectacle the viewer can’t see. Meanwhile the sun sets over empty train tracks and a carousel trailer, and the overall effect is at once hopeful and melancholic.
- Shell Gas Station, 2017 Shell Gas Station, 2017
- Pageant, 2017 Pageant, 2017
- Fishing on Bayou, 2017 Fishing on Bayou, 2017
- Trailer, 2017 Trailer, 2017
- Midway Woman, 2017 Midway Woman, 2017
- Roadside Memorial, 2017 Roadside Memorial, 2017
- Church, 2016 Church, 2016
- Lawn Mower, 2017 Lawn Mower, 2017
- Rainbow, 2017 Rainbow, 2017
- Teenage Boys, 2017 Teenage Boys, 2017
- Moss, 2017 Moss, 2017
- Man on Horse, 2017 Man on Horse, 2017
- Diane, 2017 Diane, 2017
- Fourth of July Cowboy, 2017 Fourth of July Cowboy, 2017
- Alligator, 2016 Alligator, 2016
- Erath Fair, 2017 Erath Fair, 2017
- Brandon, 2017 Brandon, 2017
- Railroad Tracks, 2017 Railroad Tracks, 2017
