Eyes on the South

Slight Haze

By  |  January 4, 2018
All photos © Rosie Brock All photos © Rosie Brock

Artist: Rosie Brock

Project: And Ever Shall Be

Description: Taken over the course of two consecutive summers, the photographs in Rosie Brock’s And Ever Shall Be are bathed in July humidity and attuned to the way the realities of economic depression collide with the familiar fantasy of the Southern county fair. Informed by Brock’s childhood in Gulf Coast Florida and shot through with primary colors, the series is comprised of “intimate portraits and empty landscapes” stilled in late afternoon light. The effect collapses the distance between the romance of a youthful summer and the weightier banality of adult concerns. A man in a Domino sugar t-shirt sits atop a white horse, a boy in a cowboy hat leans so close to the camera the rest of the world fades out of focus, and a woman, unsmiling, watches a carnival spectacle the viewer can’t see. Meanwhile the sun sets over empty train tracks and a carousel trailer, and the overall effect is at once hopeful and melancholic.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1396-slight-haze#sigProId1f94c9c6dd
 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Rosie Brock was born in South Carolina and raised in both Gulf Coast Florida and Virginia. She is currently based in New York City, where she is completing her final year in the BFA Photography and Video Program at the School of Visual Arts. Her work can be viewed at rosie-brock.com or @rosie_brock.

Locally Labeled in Little Rock
Learn more about Acura of Little Rock
Experience the Capital Hotel in Little Rock
Join the Oxford American Society