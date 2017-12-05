Through the Landscape

Eyes on the South

Artist: Aaron Canipe

Project: Forks & Branches

Description: Forks & Branches is an intimate meditation on the people and landscapes of Western North Carolina, where Aaron Canipe was raised. Tinted with a pervasive sense of loss and nostalgia, the project captures the particular poignancy of an adult returning to the geography of his childhood and reckoning with both his love for the place and a new understanding of its deep flaws, “hurt, detachment, and stubborn grace.” Taken in the aftermath of North Carolina’s 2016 wildfires and that November’s presidential election, when the world “both literally and figuratively felt like it was on fire,” the photographs wind through the foothills in the same manner as the creeks and mountain roads, documenting cluttered offices, abandoned houses, local teenagers, “faded photographs of dead businessmen,” and the “despicable clinging to white supremacy.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Aaron Canipe was born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina. He earned his BFA in Photography from Corcoran College of Art + Design in Washington, D.C. in 2012 and his MFA in Experimental & Documentary Arts from Duke University in 2015. Aaron currently lives and works in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

