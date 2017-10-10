Eyes on the South

Left in the Wake

By  |  October 10, 2017
All photos © Bertie Pearson All photos © Bertie Pearson

Artist: Bertie Pearson

Project: Living with Harvey

Description: In “Living with Harvey” Episcopal Priest Bertie Pearson documents the “chaos left in the wake of the storm” in Aransas Pass, a small, coastal town in Texas. Photographed one month after the hurricane hit, residents were still at work clearing the land of “timber and drywall, of stuffed animals, tin roofs and ship’s hulls.” Much of the town is in disrepair, as if it’d been “lifted up and shaken.” Pearson’s project shows what was ruined among what remains, and the residents trying to make sense of an inconceivable disaster.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1330-left-in-the-wake#sigProId6788ac3b3d

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Bertie Pearson is an Episcopal priest and photographer living in Austin, Texas. His portraits have appeared in Bullett, Vice, NYLON Guys, the Huffington Post, and elsewhere. Bertie serves as rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Georgetown, Texas, teaches church history to seminarians, and plays drums from time to time in the Los Angeles-based daytime disco band Poolside. More of Bertie’s work can be seen at bertiepearson.com or on Instagram @Bertiep.

Books, Bourbon & Boogie | Get your tickets here!
New Album by Hiss Golden Messenger | Learn More
Arkansas Cornbread Festival | Oct. 21 in Little Rock
Little Rock's Historic Capital Hotel
John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie | GRAMMY Museum
Earl Scruggs Center | Music & Stories From the American South
Join the Oxford American Society