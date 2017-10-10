Artist: Bertie Pearson

Project: Living with Harvey



Description: In “Living with Harvey” Episcopal Priest Bertie Pearson documents the “chaos left in the wake of the storm” in Aransas Pass, a small, coastal town in Texas. Photographed one month after the hurricane hit, residents were still at work clearing the land of “timber and drywall, of stuffed animals, tin roofs and ship’s hulls.” Much of the town is in disrepair, as if it’d been “lifted up and shaken.” Pearson’s project shows what was ruined among what remains, and the residents trying to make sense of an inconceivable disaster.







Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.


