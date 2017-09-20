Artist: Frank Hamrick

Project: My face tastes like salt



Description: The name My face tastes like salt comes from an observation the artist’s nephew made when he was just a few years old. The title expresses the curiosity and imagination Frank Hamrick wants to evoke from the audience through these photographs.Hamrick hopes viewers will interpret this collection in their own unique ways, and think of these images as starting points rather than endpoints. Originally created as tintypes, Hamrick’s works focus “on looking at and moving through the natural world around us.”



Watch a behind-the-scenes video on the making of My face tastes like salt here.







