Eyes on the South

Moving Through

By  |  September 20, 2017
All photos © Frank Hamrick All photos © Frank Hamrick

Artist: Frank Hamrick

Project: My face tastes like salt

Description: The name My face tastes like salt comes from an observation the artist’s nephew made when he was just a few years old. The title expresses the curiosity and imagination Frank Hamrick wants to evoke from the audience through these photographs.Hamrick hopes viewers will interpret this collection in their own unique ways, and think of these images as starting points rather than endpoints. Originally created as tintypes, Hamrick’s works focus “on looking at and moving through the natural world around us.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes video on the making of My face tastes like salt here.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1323-moving-through#sigProId063288bccc

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Frank Hamrick’s work is collected by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, The Art Institute of Chicago, and The Ogden Museum of Southern Art. He is an associate professor and the MFA graduate program coordinator at Louisiana Tech University. Frank was awarded the 2017 Houston Center for Photography Fellowship.

