The Best View

Artist: Caitlin Peterson

Project: The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia



Description: In The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia, Caitlin Peterson explores “the places we have intentionally set aside to preserve nature.” Compiled by librarian Ella May Thornton in 1926, the original Seven Wonders of Georgia are Amicalola Falls, Okefenokee Swamp, Providence Canyon, Radium Springs, Stone Mountain, Tallulah Gorge, and Warm Springs. By drawing attention to the artificial elements of “the most wonderful natural places in all of Georgia,” Peterson wonders if “man’s mark on these places [is] a necessary evil in order to preserve them.”



