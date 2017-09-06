Eyes on the South

The Best View

By  |  September 6, 2017
All photos © Caitlin Peterson All photos © Caitlin Peterson

Artist: Caitlin Peterson

Project: The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia

Description: In The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia, Caitlin Peterson explores “the places we have intentionally set aside to preserve nature.” Compiled by librarian Ella May Thornton in 1926, the original Seven Wonders of Georgia are Amicalola Falls, Okefenokee Swamp, Providence Canyon, Radium Springs, Stone Mountain, Tallulah Gorge, and Warm Springs. By drawing attention to the artificial elements of “the most wonderful natural places in all of Georgia,” Peterson wonders if “man’s mark on these places [is] a necessary evil in order to preserve them.”

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1316-the-best-view#sigProId28c51713d8

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Caitlin Peterson is a photographer and arts administrator currently based in Chicago, where she works for Filter Photo and LATITUDE Chicago. She received her BFA in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall of 2013. She exhibited The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia in her first solo show at the Lamar Dodd Art Center in LaGrange, Georgia in 2014.

Books, Bourbon & Boogie | Get your tickets here!
SELC’s Reed Environmental Writing Award | Learn More
Experience Fayetteville, Arkansas
McKinney Oktoberfest | September 22-24
John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie | GRAMMY Museum
MARC TRUJILLO: AMERICAN PURGATORY | August 25 - October 7, 2017
Explore Art in Nature at the Mennello Museum of American Art
Visit Greensboro, NC
King Biscuit Blues Festival 2017 | Learn More
Experience the Gateway to the Blues | Tunica, MS
Earl Scruggs Center | Music & Stories From the American South
Join the Oxford American Society