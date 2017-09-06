The Best View

Artist: Caitlin Peterson
Project: The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia
Description: In The Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia, Caitlin Peterson explores “the places we have intentionally set aside to preserve nature.” Compiled by librarian Ella May Thornton in 1926, the original Seven Wonders of Georgia are Amicalola Falls, Okefenokee Swamp, Providence Canyon, Radium Springs, Stone Mountain, Tallulah Gorge, and Warm Springs. By drawing attention to the artificial elements of “the most wonderful natural places in all of Georgia,” Peterson wonders if “man’s mark on these places [is] a necessary evil in order to preserve them.”
- Stone Mountain, 2012 Stone Mountain, 2012
- Stone Mountain, 2013 Stone Mountain, 2013
- Stone Mountain, 2013 Stone Mountain, 2013
- Okefenokee Swamp, 2013 Okefenokee Swamp, 2013
- Okefenokee Swamp, 2013 Okefenokee Swamp, 2013
- Providence Canyon, 2012 Providence Canyon, 2012
- Providence Canyon, 2012 Providence Canyon, 2012
- Providence Canyon, 2013 Providence Canyon, 2013
- Warm Springs, 2013 Warm Springs, 2013
- Warm Springs, 2012 Warm Springs, 2012
- Warm Springs, 2012 Warm Springs, 2012
- Radium Springs, 2013 Radium Springs, 2013
- Radium Springs, 2013 Radium Springs, 2013
- Amicalola Falls, 2012 Amicalola Falls, 2012
- Amicalola Falls, 2012 Amicalola Falls, 2012
- Amicalola Falls, 2013 Amicalola Falls, 2013
- Tallulah Gorge, 2013 Tallulah Gorge, 2013
- Tallulah Gorge, 2012 Tallulah Gorge, 2012
- Tallulah Gorge, 2012 Tallulah Gorge, 2012
