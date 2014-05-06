On the Water

Artist: Glenn Hall

Project: DarkWater



Description: DarkWater documents fourth- and fifth-generation commercial fisherman in the Ohio River Valley, whose jobs “demand the same physical and emotional discipline of a professional athlete.” Despite being one of the oldest professions, the future of commercial fishing on Lake Barkley and Lake Kentucky is uncertain due to the impact of unpredictable weather, changing laws, and the invasive Asian carp. This series captures the changing biological and environmental landscape of the region—and what may be a dying way of life.

Sounds of DarkWater:

