Eyes on the South

On the Water

By  |  May 6, 2014
All photos © Glenn Hall All photos © Glenn Hall

Artist: Glenn Hall

Project: DarkWater

Description: DarkWater documents fourth- and fifth-generation commercial fisherman in the Ohio River Valley, whose jobs “demand the same physical and emotional discipline of a professional athlete.” Despite being one of the oldest professions, the future of commercial fishing on Lake Barkley and Lake Kentucky is uncertain due to the impact of unpredictable weather, changing laws, and the invasive Asian carp. This series captures the changing biological and environmental landscape of the region—and what may be a dying way of life. 

Sounds of DarkWater:

Unable to embed Rapid1Pixelout audio player. Please double check that:  1)You have the latest version of Adobe Flash Player.  2)This web page does not have any fatal Javascript errors.  3)The audio-player.js file of Rapid1Pixelout has been included.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1312-on-the-water#sigProId0fb2fa1566

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Glenn Hall works from Western Kentucky doing editorial and documentary photography and video projects. He studied fine arts at Murray State University and photography at Southern Illinois University. He has exhibited DarkWater at the Ruth Baggett Gallery, and in 2015 his short film mary was selected to run in Venice’s SELF festival during the Venice Art Biennale.

Books, Bourbon & Boogie | Get your tickets here!
SELC’s Reed Environmental Writing Award | Learn More
Experience Fayetteville, Arkansas
McKinney Oktoberfest | September 22-24
John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie | GRAMMY Museum
MARC TRUJILLO: AMERICAN PURGATORY | August 25 - October 7, 2017
Art in its Natural State competition | Learn More
Explore Art in Nature at the Mennello Museum of American Art
Visit Greensboro, NC
King Biscuit Blues Festival 2017 | Learn More
Experience the Gateway to the Blues | Tunica, MS
Earl Scruggs Center | Music & Stories From the American South
Join the Oxford American Society