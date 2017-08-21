Artist: Tatum Shaw

Project: New Songs



Description: Tatum Shaw’s New Songs is a collection of photos taken throughout the South and in Los Angeles, Portland, and New York City. The project is not intended to showcase any one place or occurrence; instead “each photo is to be taken as a singular dissonant hymn, which works with one another to invoke a sense of dread.”



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1309-dissonant-hymn#sigProId6b7aa8fb2c View the embedded image gallery online at:

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

