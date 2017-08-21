Eyes on the South

All photos © Tatum Shaw

Artist: Tatum Shaw

Project: New Songs

Description: Tatum Shaw’s New Songs is a collection of photos taken throughout the South and in Los Angeles, Portland, and New York City. The project is not intended to showcase any one place or occurrence; instead “each photo is to be taken as a singular dissonant hymn, which works with one another to invoke a sense of dread.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tatum Shaw is a photographer and advertising copywriter based in both Portland, Oregon and Atlanta, Georgia. He has written and produced ads for clients like Nike, Apple, Target, and Coca-Cola. New Songs is his most recent photography project. More of his work can be found at tatumshaw.com or on Instagram at @tatumshaw.

