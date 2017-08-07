Artist: Richard Max Gavrich

Project: Across the Brown River



Description: In Across the Brown River, Richard Max Gavrich explores the “ordinary and extra-ordinary” in towns along the Mississippi River. He pursues the “memories of past fictions” carried by the river that create a distinct sense of place.

“Across the river there was a low red and gold grove of sassafras with hills of dark blue trees behind it and an occasional pine jutting over the skyline. Behind, in the distance, the city rose like a cluster of warts on the side of the mountain. The birds revolved downward and dropped lightly in the top of the highest pine and sat hunch-shouldered as if they were supporting the sky.” —Flannery O'Connor, “The River”



