Facts and Fictions

All photos © Jennifer Garza-Cuen All photos © Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Artist: Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Project: Rabun

Description: In Rabun, Jennifer Garza-Cuen explores an area in the Blue Ridge Mountains inhabited by people who can trace their families back to the founding of America. This collection of photographs depicts the “residue of cultural memory” that exists in Rabun, Georgia, which is situated in both the Deep South and Appalachia.

Jennifer Garza-Cuen is currently Assistant Professor of Photography at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She received her MFA in photography and MA in the History of Art and Visual Culture from the Rhode Island School of Design. Her work has been exhibited internationally and published in numerous contemporary photographic journals.

