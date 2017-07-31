Facts and Fictions

Artist: Jennifer Garza-Cuen

Project: Rabun



Description: In Rabun, Jennifer Garza-Cuen explores an area in the Blue Ridge Mountains inhabited by people who can trace their families back to the founding of America. This collection of photographs depicts the “residue of cultural memory” that exists in Rabun, Georgia, which is situated in both the Deep South and Appalachia.



Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.


