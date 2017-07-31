Artist: Jennifer Garza-Cuen
Project: Rabun
Description: In Rabun, Jennifer Garza-Cuen explores an area in the Blue Ridge Mountains inhabited by people who can trace their families back to the founding of America. This collection of photographs depicts the “residue of cultural memory” that exists in Rabun, Georgia, which is situated in both the Deep South and Appalachia.
- Untitled - Lowlands Untitled - Lowlands
- Untitled - Woman in the River Untitled - Woman in the River
- Untitled - Sunflower Bedroom Untitled - Sunflower Bedroom
- Untitled - Traditions Untitled - Traditions
- Untitled - Highway Untitled - Highway
- Untitled - Backroad Untitled - Backroad
- Untitled - Kin Untitled - Kin
- Untitled - Woodlands Untitled - Woodlands
- Untitled - Woman at Door Untitled - Woman at Door
- Untitled - Boy with Gift Wrapped Car Untitled - Boy with Gift Wrapped Car
- Untitled - Wiggly Untitled - Wiggly
- Untitled - Night Kitchen Untitled - Night Kitchen
- Untitled - Family Room Untitled - Family Room
- Untitled - Woman with Gun Untitled - Woman with Gun
- Untitled - Clearing Untitled - Clearing
- Untitled - Girl with Snake Untitled - Girl with Snake
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1277-facts-and-fictions#sigProId1e15cacf6a
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.