Artist: Michaela O’Brien

Project: Love Valley



Description: Michaela O’Brien’s Love Valley captures life in a North Carolina township founded as a “cowboy haven” in 1954. At .2 square miles, with a population hovering around 100, Love Valley “brings to mind a John Wayne movie.” Allowing only foot and horse traffic, it “also conjures an eerie ghostliness at quieter times of day.” O’Brien’s photographs present a “fragmented narrative of frontier freedom” in which “the complete story is eschewed for the remains: a constellation of biblical and patriotic gestures, and what lies at the heart of it all, the desire to start over.”



