Smoke and Magnolia

Artist: Photographs by Phyllis B. Dooney; Poetry by Jardine Libaire

Project: Gravity Is Stronger Here



Description: A collaboration between photographer Phyllis B. Dooney and poet Jardine Libaire, Gravity Is Stronger Here is about “looking for America in America.” In 2011, Dooney visited Greenville, Mississippi, and began a five-year-long documentary project focused on one dynamic Southern family. The result, which features Libaire’s documentary poems, delivers an intimate look at this family’s complexities, bringing viewers so close they can smell “cigarette smoke, meat cooking in the backyard, and magnolia blooming by the door.”

Outsiders

Up North, they read Walker Percy and Eudora Welty in

college and dream of pale blue humid mornings on porches,

and bourbon punch, and jasmine, and manners. They deride

the Confederate flag and the plantation legacy. They collect

records by Son House and Charley Patton. They shake the

Delta like a snow globe, watch the majesty and pain as it

glitters in their hands, falling gently like a bedtime story.

—Jardine Libaire from Gravity Is Stronger Here



