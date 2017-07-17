Smoke and Magnolia

Artist: Photographs by Phyllis B. Dooney; Poetry by Jardine Libaire
Project: Gravity Is Stronger Here
Description: A collaboration between photographer Phyllis B. Dooney and poet Jardine Libaire, Gravity Is Stronger Here is about “looking for America in America.” In 2011, Dooney visited Greenville, Mississippi, and began a five-year-long documentary project focused on one dynamic Southern family. The result, which features Libaire’s documentary poems, delivers an intimate look at this family’s complexities, bringing viewers so close they can smell “cigarette smoke, meat cooking in the backyard, and magnolia blooming by the door.”
—Jardine Libaire from Gravity Is Stronger Here
