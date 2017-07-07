Eyes on the South

Sanctioned Injustice

By  |  July 7, 2017
All photos © Jessica Ingram All photos © Jessica Ingram

Artist: Jessica Ingram

Project: Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial

Description: In Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial, Jessica Ingram explores forgotten sites of the civil rights era. The quiet beauty and grace of the large-scale landscapes contrast their historical truths as “largely un-memorialized sites of atrocities” and loss, which Ingram documents through descriptions of the events, their related court cases, and recorded audio recollections. The project is a culmination of seven years of research and considers “American racial history and ideas of collective memory, of what has been left untold, and why.”

This week’s edition of Eyes on the South was guest curated by Alexa Dilworth, publishing and awards director for the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. Eyes on the South is founded by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Jessica Ingram is a conceptual artist who uses photography, video, and audio to explore the ethos of communities and the power of belonging. Photographs from this work are included in Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art, co-organized by the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University and the Speed Museum in Louisville, Kentucky.

