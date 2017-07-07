Sanctioned Injustice

Artist: Jessica Ingram

Project: Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial



Description: In Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial, Jessica Ingram explores forgotten sites of the civil rights era. The quiet beauty and grace of the large-scale landscapes contrast their historical truths as “largely un-memorialized sites of atrocities” and loss, which Ingram documents through descriptions of the events, their related court cases, and recorded audio recollections. The project is a culmination of seven years of research and considers “American racial history and ideas of collective memory, of what has been left untold, and why.”



