Sanctioned Injustice

Artist: Jessica Ingram
Project: Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial
Description: In Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial, Jessica Ingram explores forgotten sites of the civil rights era. The quiet beauty and grace of the large-scale landscapes contrast their historical truths as “largely un-memorialized sites of atrocities” and loss, which Ingram documents through descriptions of the events, their related court cases, and recorded audio recollections. The project is a culmination of seven years of research and considers “American racial history and ideas of collective memory, of what has been left untold, and why.”
- Swamp, Midnight, Mississippi, 2007 Swamp, Midnight, Mississippi, 2007
- Road through Midnight, Mississippi, 2007 Road through Midnight, Mississippi, 2007
- Welcome to Midnight, Mississippi, 2007 Welcome to Midnight, Mississippi, 2007
- Woman crossing a field, near Midnight, Mississippi, 2006 Woman crossing a field, near Midnight, Mississippi, 2006
- Bank of the Sunflower River, near Midnight, Mississippi, 2007 Bank of the Sunflower River, near Midnight, Mississippi, 2007
- Law office, Pulaski, Tennessee, 2006 Law office, Pulaski, Tennessee, 2006
- Tyler-Goodwin Bridge, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2008 Tyler-Goodwin Bridge, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2008
- Alabama River, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2006 Alabama River, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2006
- River Road, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2010 River Road, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2010
- Top of Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Georgia, 2006 Top of Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Georgia, 2006
- Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial Carving, Stone Mountain, Georgia, 2006 Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial Carving, Stone Mountain, Georgia, 2006
- Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company, Natchez, Mississippi, 2007 Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company, Natchez, Mississippi, 2007
- Koinonia Farms, Americus, Georgia, 2007 Koinonia Farms, Americus, Georgia, 2007
- Medgar Evers’ backyard, Jackson, Mississippi, 2007 Medgar Evers’ backyard, Jackson, Mississippi, 2007
- Poorhouse Road, Woodville, Mississippi, 2007 Poorhouse Road, Woodville, Mississippi, 2007
- Site of Isaiah Henry’s home, Greensburg, Louisiana, 2012 Site of Isaiah Henry’s home, Greensburg, Louisiana, 2012
- Westbrook Cotton Gin, Liberty, Mississippi, 2009 Westbrook Cotton Gin, Liberty, Mississippi, 2009
- Site of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner’s murders, Philadelphia, Mississippi, 2009 Site of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner’s murders, Philadelphia, Mississippi, 2009
- Bank of the Tallahatchie River, Money, Mississippi, 2009 Bank of the Tallahatchie River, Money, Mississippi, 2009
- Site of Mattie Green’s murder, Ringgold, Georgia, 2008 Site of Mattie Green’s murder, Ringgold, Georgia, 2008
- West Side Drive-In, Meadville, Mississippi, 2006 West Side Drive-In, Meadville, Mississippi, 2006
- Alabama River, near the Tyler-Goodwin Bridge, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2011 Alabama River, near the Tyler-Goodwin Bridge, Montgomery County, Alabama, 2011
- Site of Vernon Dahmer’s murder, Kelly Settlement, near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 2009 Site of Vernon Dahmer’s murder, Kelly Settlement, near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 2009
- Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, 2010 Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, 2010
