Artist: Virginia Hanusik

Project: Impossible City

Description: New Orleans is known as the impossible and inevitable city, due to its complex geography that tests the boundaries of human engineering. In her latest project, Virginia Hanusik examines “how a distinct sense of place is perpetuated through the built environment,” in a city whose uniqueness and aesthetic beauty is tied to the uncertainty of rising waters outside of the levee walls. She calls the series “a personal snapshot and love letter to a city so integral to American identity.”



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1218-the-built-environment#sigProIdef7757c5d5

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.


