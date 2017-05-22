Eyes on the South

Artist: Virginia Hanusik 

Project: Impossible City

Description: New Orleans is known as the impossible and inevitable city, due to its complex geography that tests the boundaries of human engineering. In her latest project, Virginia Hanusik examines “how a distinct sense of place is perpetuated through the built environment,” in a city whose uniqueness and aesthetic beauty is tied to the uncertainty of rising waters outside of the levee walls. She calls the series “a personal snapshot and love letter to a city so integral to American identity.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Virginia Hanusik is an artist who explores the connections between architecture, landscape, and identity. Her projects draw influence from coastal communities around the world, including New Orleans, the city she has called home for the past several years. She holds a BA in Urban Studies from Bard College and has been supported by the Graham Foundation and the Mellon Foundation for her work around architecture in Louisiana. View more of her work on her website and follow her on Instagram @ginnyhanusik.

