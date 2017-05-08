Eyes on the South

The Familiarity One Seeks

By  |  May 8, 2017
Open Lot (2016). All images © Tyler MacDonald Open Lot (2016). All images © Tyler MacDonald

Artist: Tyler MacDonald

Project:  Above the Surface

Description: The region of South Carolina coast dubbed the Grand Strand is known for its beaches and attractions that draw millions of people in the summer months. In Above the Surface, Tyler MacDonald looks beyond the popular tourist spots to “explore the region’s unique landscape and community,” he says, “while highlighting the environment in relation to its Southern coastal identity.” A Philadelphia native, MacDonald has resided in the Grand Strand for two years and his “semi-outsider perspective” allows him to “find the connection I have with the land to give this place the familiarity one seeks when calling a place home.”

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tyler MacDonald, a Philadelphia native, is a photographer currently based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he studies psychology and photography at Coastal Carolina University. His work focuses on a documentary approach in exploring the land through the use of digital and film methods. View more on his website.

