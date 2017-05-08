Artist: Tyler MacDonald

Project: Above the Surface



Description: The region of South Carolina coast dubbed the Grand Strand is known for its beaches and attractions that draw millions of people in the summer months. In Above the Surface, Tyler MacDonald looks beyond the popular tourist spots to “explore the region’s unique landscape and community,” he says, “while highlighting the environment in relation to its Southern coastal identity.” A Philadelphia native, MacDonald has resided in the Grand Strand for two years and his “semi-outsider perspective” allows him to “find the connection I have with the land to give this place the familiarity one seeks when calling a place home.”



Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.