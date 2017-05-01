Eyes on the South

Primeval Night

By  |  May 1, 2017
All images © Carson Gilliland All images © Carson Gilliland

Artist: Carson Gilliland

Project:  I Need Some Rest

Description: In Florida, Carson Gilliland explores what he calls “the relationship of phenomenology within site-specific locations that offer relief from the darkness while within the darkness itself.” Photographing construction sites, mobile parks, storefronts, alleyways, parking lots, and railroad tracks under the cover of night, in I Need Some Rest Gilliland seeks the “clues locked in a profound stillness of primeval night bathed in sodium vapor glow and humid sky.” 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Carson Gilliland is a freelance photographer based out of Sarasota, Florida. View more of his work on his website and follow him on Instagram @slow_cruise.

