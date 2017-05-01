Artist: Carson Gilliland

Project: I Need Some Rest



Description: In Florida, Carson Gilliland explores what he calls “the relationship of phenomenology within site-specific locations that offer relief from the darkness while within the darkness itself.” Photographing construction sites, mobile parks, storefronts, alleyways, parking lots, and railroad tracks under the cover of night, in I Need Some Rest Gilliland seeks the “clues locked in a profound stillness of primeval night bathed in sodium vapor glow and humid sky.”



Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.