Eyes on the South

Devil’s Half Acre

By  |  April 25, 2017
Path the slaves had to walk through shackled on their way to Lumpkin’s slave pen where they were held before being sent to market. All images © Ajay Malghan Path the slaves had to walk through shackled on their way to Lumpkin’s slave pen where they were held before being sent to market. All images © Ajay Malghan

Artist: Ajay Malghan

Project:  The Richmond Slave Trail

Description: From 1830 to 1860, Richmond, Virginia, was the largest supplier of enslaved Africans on the east coast of the United States. Created in 2011, the Richmond Slave Trail is a three-mile route through an area also known as the Devil’s Half Acre; it contains seventeen points, spanning from the slave ship port at Manchester Docks to Lumpkin’s slave jail. These photographs by Ajay Malghan are part of a larger work documenting the places that mark America’s history with slavery, in the context of the culture and economy slavery built. 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Ajay Malghan is an artist of Indian descent raised in America. His practice ranges from cameraless use of the chromoskedasic process to documenting the alleys of Hong Kong with a fifty-year-old Mamiya Press 6x9 camera. After stints in Hong Kong and Austin, he is now based in Baltimore. See more of his work on his website or at theundergroundrailroad.com.

