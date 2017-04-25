Artist: Ajay Malghan

Project: The Richmond Slave Trail

Description: From 1830 to 1860, Richmond, Virginia, was the largest supplier of enslaved Africans on the east coast of the United States. Created in 2011, the Richmond Slave Trail is a three-mile route through an area also known as the Devil’s Half Acre; it contains seventeen points, spanning from the slave ship port at Manchester Docks to Lumpkin’s slave jail. These photographs by Ajay Malghan are part of a larger work documenting the places that mark America’s history with slavery, in the context of the culture and economy slavery built.



