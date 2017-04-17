A Story Behind Every Street

Artist: Patrick Wensink

Project: Alleys of Louisville

Description: Most people decorate the front of their homes to be a reflection of how they wish to be perceived: festive, creative, elegant, a Packers fan. Novelist Patrick Wensink believes the home’s backside is where the true self is best seen—a haunting, colorful, and often humorous world that goes unnoticed, ignored.



