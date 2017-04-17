Eyes on the South

A Story Behind Every Street

By  |  April 17, 2017
Untitled. All images © Patrick Wensink Untitled. All images © Patrick Wensink

Artist: Patrick Wensink

Project:  Alleys of Louisville

Description: Most people decorate the front of their homes to be a reflection of how they wish to be perceived: festive, creative, elegant, a Packers fan. Novelist Patrick Wensink believes the home’s backside is where the true self is best seena haunting, colorful, and often humorous world that goes unnoticed, ignored. 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1178-a-story-behind-every-street#sigProId4178cbc81a

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Patrick Wensink is the bestselling author of five books. His last novel, Fake Fruit Factory, was named one of NPR’s best books of 2015. His writing appears in the Oxford American, the New York Times, Esquire, and others. Follow him on Instagram @alleysoflouisville

More from Patrick Wensink

The 2017 Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith | Learn More
Experience Fayetteville, Arkansas
Challenge Your Thinking With An M.A. in Humanities | Learn more
Our Living Past | Alexandria Museum of Art
BO BARTLETT: AMERICAN ARTIST at the Mennello Museum of American Art
Little Walter Music Festival | May 26 & 27
Now Available from Brett Ratliff
Book Your Memphis Trip Today
My City | Visit Jackson, Mississippi
Join the Oxford American Society