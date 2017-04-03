Artist: Michael Kolster

Project: Take Me to the River

Description: In Take Me to the River, Michael Kolster explores the Androscoggin, Schuylkill, James, and Savannah Rivers as they emerge from two centuries of industrial use and neglect. Kolster’s photographs are ambrotypes, unique glass plate positives, produced with the wet-plate photographic process in a portable darkroom Kolster set up along the banks and overlooks of these rivers. The chemical slurries that develop and fix the image on the glass plate mimic the movements of a river’s current, and the idiosyncratic qualities of Kolster’s ambrotypes harken back to that historical coincidence of the dawn of photography and the industrialization of Europe and America.



