Eyes on the South

That Historical Coincidence

By  |  April 3, 2017
Driftwood at Cove’s Edge, Charles City County, Virginia (diptych), James River, 2012. All images © Michael Kolster Driftwood at Cove’s Edge, Charles City County, Virginia (diptych), James River, 2012. All images © Michael Kolster

Artist: Michael Kolster

Project:  Take Me to the River

Description: In Take Me to the River, Michael Kolster explores the Androscoggin, Schuylkill, James, and Savannah Rivers as they emerge from two centuries of industrial use and neglect. Kolster’s photographs are ambrotypes, unique glass plate positives, produced with the wet-plate photographic process in a portable darkroom Kolster set up along the banks and overlooks of these rivers. The chemical slurries that develop and fix the image on the glass plate mimic the movements of a river’s current, and the idiosyncratic qualities of Kolster’s ambrotypes harken back to that historical coincidence of the dawn of photography and the industrialization of Europe and America.

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Michael Kolster is a 2013 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellow in Photography and an associate professor of art at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, where he lives with his family.  He has a BA in American Studies from Williams College and MFA from Mass Art in Boston.

