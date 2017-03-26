Eyes on the South

The Counterpoint

By  |  March 26, 2017
Explorers, Egmont Key, Florida. All images © John Sanderson Explorers, Egmont Key, Florida. All images © John Sanderson

Artist: John Sanderson

Project:  National Character

Description: Photographer John Sanderson’s work acknowledges the loss of regional town flair while looking for that most primordial of American traits: aspirationalism. The counterpoint between personality and place, portrait and landscape underpin much of what Sanderson admits are travel memories of his younger days, when his vantage was from the passenger seat of his father’s pick-up.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1138-the-counterpoint#sigProId21d090a43e


Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

John Sanderson feels himself part of a tradition of New York-based itinerant photographers. Working with traditional large format film cameras, he seeks the broad American social landscape. His “Railroad Landscapes”  were the subject of an extended one-person exhibition at the New York Transit Museum from 2014-2016. See more of his work on his website.

Submissions open now through March 30 | OA Jeff Baskin Fellowship
Christenberry: In Alabama at the Mobile Museum of Art
Available Now! | The Order of Time by Valerie June
Roy Orbison BLACK & WHITE NIGHT | Now Available from Amazon
Elvis Ignited | Now Available from University of Florida Press
The 2017 Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith | Learn More
Oxford Conference for the Book | March 29-31, 2017
BO BARTLETT: AMERICAN ARTIST at the Mennello Museum of American Art
NOTES OF BLUE by Sun Volt | Available Now!
April 8-9, 2017 | Baton Rouge Blues Festival
Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics | Newseum
Southern Avenue | Memphis Originals
The Best Blues Experience on the Planet! | Learn More
Join the Oxford American Society