Artist: John Sanderson

Project: National Character

Description: Photographer John Sanderson’s work acknowledges the loss of regional town flair while looking for that most primordial of American traits: aspirationalism. The counterpoint between personality and place, portrait and landscape underpin much of what Sanderson admits are travel memories of his younger days, when his vantage was from the passenger seat of his father’s pick-up.



