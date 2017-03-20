Eyes on the South

An Imaginative Family Album

By  |  March 20, 2017
Best Friends and Bedposts. All images © Susan Worsham Best Friends and Bedposts. All images © Susan Worsham

Artist: Susan Worsham

Project:  Bittersweet on Bostwick Lane

Description: Bittersweet on Bostwick Lane explores the landscape of the artist’s childhood in all its loss and sweetness, her own memories inspired by and intertwined with stories told by her oldest neighbor, the last person to see her brother alive before his suicide. Native flora, the neighbor’s homemade strawberry jam, the brother’s last piece of buttered toast, and a white bedspread are thematic emblems in an imaginative family album.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Susan Worsham grew up in Richmond, Virginia. Her work draws inspiration in equal parts from her memories of family, from the southern landscape, and from the commingled confusion of sadness and beauty. View more of her work on her website or Instagram @susanvirginiaworsham.

