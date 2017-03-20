Artist: Susan Worsham

Project: Bittersweet on Bostwick Lane

Description: Bittersweet on Bostwick Lane explores the landscape of the artist’s childhood in all its loss and sweetness, her own memories inspired by and intertwined with stories told by her oldest neighbor, the last person to see her brother alive before his suicide. Native flora, the neighbor’s homemade strawberry jam, the brother’s last piece of buttered toast, and a white bedspread are thematic emblems in an imaginative family album.



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1125-an-imaginative-family-album#sigProIddfac293463 View the embedded image gallery online at:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

is curated by. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series,