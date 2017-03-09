’Til the Day I Die: Bud Welch

’Til the Day I Die is a visual exploration of gospel and the blues, shot on Super 8mm film. Leo “Bud” Welch is an 84-year-old Mississippi bluesman who has spent most of his difficult life working on farms, cutting down trees by chainsaw, and living in a one room shack in Bruce, Mississippi. He often wonders if a better life waits for him once this life on Earth is over.

Credits:

Directed, Photographed, and Edited by Nathan Willis

Produced by Matthew Aughtry and Nathan Willis

Special Thanks: Roger Stolle, Vencie Varnado, and Leo "Bud" Welch

