Video

’Til the Day I Die: Bud Welch

By  |  March 9, 2017
’Til the Day I Die is a visual exploration of gospel and the blues, shot on Super 8mm film. Leo “Bud” Welch is an 84-year-old Mississippi bluesman who has spent most of his difficult life working on farms, cutting down trees by chainsaw, and living in a one room shack in Bruce, Mississippi. He often wonders if a better life waits for him once this life on Earth is over.

 

 

Credits:

Directed, Photographed, and Edited by Nathan Willis

Produced by Matthew Aughtry and Nathan Willis

Special Thanks: Roger Stolle, Vencie Varnado, and Leo "Bud" Welch

 

For more, read the 18th Southern Music Issue: Visions of the Blues

Nathan Willis is an award-winning documentary filmmaker based in the American South. He has created documentaries for MSNBC, Vice, Fusion, and the Academy Award winning production company, Participant Media.

