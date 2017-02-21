Artist: Daniel Terna

Project: I’ll See You on the Beach

Description: I’ll See You On The Beach addresses sites that commemorate the American legacies of exploration, conquest, and the instillation of nationalism by way of stimulating displays. The photographs document the country’s enthusiastic interest with its own military power by focusing on museum exhibits that memorialize historical battles and other world-changing events through theatrical recreations.



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1101-the-instillation-of-nationalism#sigProIdce109d4f60 View the embedded image gallery online at:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

is curated by. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series,