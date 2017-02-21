Artist: Daniel Terna
Project: I’ll See You on the Beach
Description: I’ll See You On The Beach addresses sites that commemorate the American legacies of exploration, conquest, and the instillation of nationalism by way of stimulating displays. The photographs document the country’s enthusiastic interest with its own military power by focusing on museum exhibits that memorialize historical battles and other world-changing events through theatrical recreations.
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1101-the-instillation-of-nationalism#sigProIdce109d4f60
Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..