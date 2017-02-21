Eyes on the South

The Instillation of Nationalism

By  |  February 21, 2017
Hall of Heroes, National Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL, 2008. All images © Daniel Terna Hall of Heroes, National Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL, 2008. All images © Daniel Terna

Artist: Daniel Terna 

Project: I’ll See You on the Beach

Description: I’ll See You On The Beach addresses sites that commemorate the American legacies of exploration, conquest, and the instillation of nationalism by way of stimulating displays. The photographs document the country’s enthusiastic interest with its own military power by focusing on museum exhibits that memorialize historical battles and other world-changing events through theatrical recreations. 

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Daniel Terna uses photography and video as a means to describe public and private forms of legacy. Terna holds a BA in photography from Bard College and received his MFA from the ICP-Bard. He runs and co-curates 321 Gallery in Brooklyn, New York. You can see more of his work on his website or on Instagram @danielterna. 

