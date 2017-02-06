Artist: Kathryn Harrison

Project: Side of the South

Description: Kathryn Harrison’s Side of the South is a rumination on Southern culture, particularly in the photographer’s home state of Florida. Harrison contemplates her own relationship to the region, as well the entwined narratives of her family’s dynamic and its history.



Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.