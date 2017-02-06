Eyes on the South

Entwined Narratives

By  |  February 6, 2017
Sunshine State, Arcadia, Florida 2013. All images © Kathryn Harrison Sunshine State, Arcadia, Florida 2013. All images © Kathryn Harrison

Artist: Kathryn Harrison

Project: Side of the South

Description: Kathryn Harrison’s Side of the South is a rumination on Southern culture, particularly in the photographer’s home state of Florida. Harrison contemplates her own relationship to the region, as well the entwined narratives of her family’s dynamic and its history.

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Kathryn Harrison was born and raised on the Gulf Coast of Florida. She earned a BFA from Ringling College of Art & Design and a certificate from The International Center of Photography. Harrison is currently pursuing her MFA at Yale University School of Art. Her work has been exhibited internationally and selected features include PDN, Ain't Bad, LensCulture, and Fotografia.

