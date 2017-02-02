Artist: William Price Glaser

Project: Soul Food

Description: William Price Glaser was raised on the short stories of Twain and Faulkner, which portray a South filled with irony, heat, humidity, and faith. These photographs are fragments from his unwritten novel; moments he’s imagined (then found) during his time in the South. As in the work of his literary influences, ideas and visions are stretched, elaborated, fabricated, and embellished until the truth remains.



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1089-until-the-truth-remains#sigProId6dd5a776fa View the embedded image gallery online at:

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich.