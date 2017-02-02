Eyes on the South

Until the Truth Remains

By  |  February 2, 2017
Savannah Bible Mission Center Interior. All images © William Price Glaser Savannah Bible Mission Center Interior. All images © William Price Glaser

Artist: William Price Glaser

Project: Soul Food

Description: William Price Glaser was raised on the short stories of Twain and Faulkner, which portray a South filled with irony, heat, humidity, and faith. These photographs are fragments from his unwritten novel; moments he’s imagined (then found) during his time in the South. As in the work of his literary influences, ideas and visions are stretched, elaborated, fabricated, and embellished until the truth remains.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1089-until-the-truth-remains#sigProId6dd5a776fa

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

William Glaser is a photographer currently studying at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Born in Southwest Connecticut, William's photograph’s celebrate regional-specific lifestyles, objects, and landscapes in a documentary style that leads to surreal and open-ended imagery. You can see his work on his website or on Instagram @william.glaser.

Join the Oxford American Society
Available Now | Stripper in Wonderland: Poems by Derrick Harriell
UCA's Baum Gallery | Spring 2017
Register Now! | Fort Smith Marathon
Beyond Mammy, Jezebel, & Sapphire: Reclaiming Images of Black Women
Savannah Music Festival | March 23 - April 8, 2017
Now Available:
Oxford Film Festival | February 15-19
The Best Blues Experience on the Planet! | Learn More
Delta Regional Authority | Learn More
Robinson Center's Second Act
Jackson Center for Creative Writing at Hollins University
Register to Win! | Panama City, Florida
My Emma | Learn More
OA's 2016-17 Concert Series at South on Main