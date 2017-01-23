Eyes on the South

Forgotten Moments

By  |  January 23, 2017
Truck at Lincoln Parish Park. All images © Zachary McCauley Truck at Lincoln Parish Park. All images © Zachary McCauley

Artist: Zachary McCauley

Project: Sometimes This Can Be Difficult

Description: For Zachary McCauley, making a home in the South is a matter of welcoming the often banal moments shared between the land and people. Raised amidst poverty and addiction, McCauley possesses an affection for the South not traditionally approached in art, seeing the moonlight magic replaced by a hot languor of damp alleys and suburban streets. By befriending the forgotten moments all around him, he hopes to befriend the forgotten places within himself. 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Zachary McCauley is a multi-media artist whose work explores identity, translation, and the relationship between physical and digital experience. Zachary received his MFA from Louisiana Tech University in 2016 and lives in San Antonio, Texas. See more of his work on his website or on Instagram @zacharymccauley. 

