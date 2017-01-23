Artist: Zachary McCauley

Project: Sometimes This Can Be Difficult

Description: For Zachary McCauley, making a home in the South is a matter of welcoming the often banal moments shared between the land and people. Raised amidst poverty and addiction, McCauley possesses an affection for the South not traditionally approached in art, seeing the moonlight magic replaced by a hot languor of damp alleys and suburban streets. By befriending the forgotten moments all around him, he hopes to befriend the forgotten places within himself.



Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South.