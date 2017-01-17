Eyes on the South

The Fellowship

By  |  January 17, 2017
Praise. All images © Sarah Hoskins Praise. All images © Sarah Hoskins

Artist: Sarah Hoskins

Project: A Visit to Lynch

Description: The 2016 news cycle published many articles and images of Eastern Kentucky as both white and poor. However, the town of Lynch, an historically African American community in Harlan County established in 1917 by the U.S. Coal and Coke Company, stands strong. Today the town is most well known for its “Eastern Kentucky Social Club,” an annual reunion for which hundreds of former miners and their families have, for almost fifty years, traveled to Lynch to move the past into the present and bring investment to the town’s transitioning economy. Last September, photographer Sarah Hoskins was invited to document year-round residents at Reverend Ronnie R. Hampton’s eighteenth anniversary with his fellowship, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Sarah Hoskins photographs have been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her work is in numerous permanent collections including The Archive of Documentary Arts at Duke University, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and The Smithsonian Institution. The recipient of numerous grants and fellowships, Hoskins has been profiled on NPR’s Weekend Edition and NPR's Picture Show, and she was a resident at Yaddo in 2012. In 2010, Hoskins was one of four photographers selected for the Robert C. May Photography Endowment Lecture Series at The Art Museum at The University of Kentucky. You can view more of her work on her website.

