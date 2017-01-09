The Second Line

Artist: Charles Muir Lovell

Project: New Orleans Second Line Culture

Description: New Orleans Second Lines Culture presents traditions of New Orleans’s African American community seen in second line parades organized by social aid and pleasure clubs. This unique New Orleans art form is derived from West African dance circles and practiced on Sundays in the Tremé neighborhood in Congo Square. The social aid and pleasure clubs date back over 130 years to the founding of Young Men Olympian Junior Benevolent Association in 1884 and were initially formed to provide insurance and burial rights for the African Americans. Lovell has sought to document these cultural traditions since he moved to New Orleans in 2008; he photographs every parade on a weekly basis.



