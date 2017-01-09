Eyes on the South

The Second Line

By  |  January 9, 2017
Chosen Few at Revolution second line, Tremé, New Orleans. All images © Charles Muir Lovell Chosen Few at Revolution second line, Tremé, New Orleans. All images © Charles Muir Lovell

Artist: Charles Muir Lovell

Project: New Orleans Second Line Culture

Description: New Orleans Second Lines Culture presents traditions of New Orleans’s African American community seen in second line parades organized by social aid and pleasure clubs. This unique New Orleans art form is derived from West African dance circles and practiced on Sundays in the Tremé neighborhood in Congo Square. The social aid and pleasure clubs date back over 130 years to the founding of Young Men Olympian Junior Benevolent Association in 1884 and were initially formed to provide insurance and burial rights for the African Americans. Lovell has sought to document these cultural traditions since he moved to New Orleans in 2008; he photographs every parade on a weekly basis.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1067-the-second-line#sigProIddc81e664c9

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Charles Muir Lovell’s work has been included in 25 solo exhibitions and 50 group exhibitions since 1980, in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Australia, Italy, and the US. In 2016 his work was shown in eight group exhibitions, and in 2015 he was reviewed by the New York Times and added to three public collections.

Join the Oxford American Society
Oxford Conference for the Book | March 29-31, 2017
30A Songwriters Festival | January 13-16
Beyond Mammy, Jezebel, & Sapphire: Reclaiming Images of Black Women
Register Now! | Fort Smith Marathon
Savannah Music Festival | March 23 - April 8, 2017
Learn more about The International Blues Challenge
Oxford Film Festival | February 15-19
Challenge Your Thinking | CSUN
The Best Blues Experience on the Planet! | Learn More
Explore all that Tupelo has to offer!
Delta Regional Authority | Learn More
Robinson Center's Second Act
Jackson Center for Creative Writing at Hollins University
Register to Win! | Panama City, Florida
My Emma | Learn More
OA's 2016-17 Concert Series at South on Main