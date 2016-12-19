Eyes on the South

The Most Haunted City on the East Coast

By  |  December 19, 2016
All images © Carson Sanders All images © Carson Sanders
Artist: Carson Sanders

Project: Ghost Coast

Description: Known as the most haunted city on the east coast, Savannah, Georgia, is a place where people come and go—where, for many, it is easier to leave and forget than it is to stay and thrive. Carson Sanders moved to the Ghost Coast in the fall of 2009 and began to photograph those who make their home here. Because he has remained longer than many people do, Sanders is now received as a neighbor and is rewarded with the unspoken approval to move freely among the residential communities where some build their living days. 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Carson Sanders is a documentary photographer living in Savannah, Georgia. In 2011, Sanders co-founded Aint–Bad, an independent publisher of new photographic art.

