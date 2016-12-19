Carson SandersGhost Coast

Description: Known as the most haunted city on the east coast, Savannah, Georgia, is a place where people come and go—where, for many, it is easier to leave and forget than it is to stay and thrive. Carson Sanders moved to the Ghost Coast in the fall of 2009 and began to photograph those who make their home here. Because he has remained longer than many people do, Sanders is now received as a neighbor and is rewarded with the unspoken approval to move freely among the residential communities where some build their living days.



